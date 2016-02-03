Feb 2 Chinese immunotherapy company BeiGene Ltd
became the second company to price an initial public
offering in the United States in 2016 on Tuesday, raising $158.4
million, according to a person familiar with the matter.
BeiGene, which develops molecules and monoclonal antibodies
to treat cancer, priced 6.6 million shares at $24, the top of
its previously indicated range of $22 to $24, the person said,
asking not to be identified because the details were not public.
The company was previously looking to price just 5.5 million
shares.
BeiGene did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Editas Medicine Inc, which aims to treat diseases
through gene editing, was the first company to price a U.S. IPO
in 2016, earlier on Tuesday, raising $94.4 million, another
person familiar with the matter said.
