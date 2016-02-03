Feb 2 Chinese immunotherapy company BeiGene Ltd became the second company to price an initial public offering in the United States in 2016 on Tuesday, raising $158.4 million, according to a person familiar with the matter.

BeiGene, which develops molecules and monoclonal antibodies to treat cancer, priced 6.6 million shares at $24, the top of its previously indicated range of $22 to $24, the person said, asking not to be identified because the details were not public. The company was previously looking to price just 5.5 million shares.

BeiGene did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Editas Medicine Inc, which aims to treat diseases through gene editing, was the first company to price a U.S. IPO in 2016, earlier on Tuesday, raising $94.4 million, another person familiar with the matter said. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)