July 5 Biopharmaceutical company Celgene Corp
will buy a stake in BeiGene Ltd and help
develop and commercialize BeiGene's investigational treatment
for tumor cancers, the companies said on Wednesday.
Celgene will acquire 32.7 million, or 5.9 percent of
BeiGene's ordinary shares, at $4.58 each, or $59.55 per
BeiGene's American Depositary Shares (ADS), they said in a
statement.
BeiGene will receive $263 million in upfront license fees
and $150 million equity investment. The company will also be
eligible to receive up to $980 million in development,
regulatory and sales milestone payments.
BeiGene will acquire Celgene's operations in China and will
also license and assume commercial responsibility for Celgene's
approved therapies in China.
BeiGene's advanced clinical-stage investigational tumor
cancer treatment, BGB-A317, is a type of antibody that belongs
to a class of immuno-oncology agents known as immune checkpoint
inhibitors.
The treatment has been tested in over 500 patients, with
initial clinical data suggesting that it is well tolerated and
exhibits anti-tumor activity across a range of solid tumor
types, the companies said.
BeiGene will retain exclusive global rights for the
development and commercialization of BGB-A317 for malignancies
related to blood-forming tissues and for solid tumors in Asia,
excluding Japan.
