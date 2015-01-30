Jan 30 Beijer Electronics Ab

* Q4 order intake increased by 2% to 358.7 msek (352.4)

* Q4 operating profit was 13.9 msek (20.0) including non-recurring costs of 12.9 msek (5.6)

* Says board of directors proposes a dividend of 1.25 sek per share (1.25)

* Says overall, we think group will be able to increase sales and improve operating profit in full year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sven Nordenstam)