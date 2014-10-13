Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Oct 13 Beijer Electronics :
* The restructuring costs will primarily be taken in the fourth quarter in 2014
* Initial efforts aim at lifting earnings in IAS division by 25 million during 2015
* To achieve this improvement in profitability, the business area will narrow its focus both in terms of geography and offer to the market
* Some minor parts of the business will therefore be closed while efficiency measures are introduced elsewhere
* Overall, expected around 40 full time positions are affected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)