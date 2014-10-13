STOCKHOLM Oct 13 Beijer Electronics :

* The restructuring costs will primarily be taken in the fourth quarter in 2014

* Initial efforts aim at lifting earnings in IAS division by 25 million during 2015

* To achieve this improvement in profitability, the business area will narrow its focus both in terms of geography and offer to the market

* Some minor parts of the business will therefore be closed while efficiency measures are introduced elsewhere

* Overall, expected around 40 full time positions are affected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: