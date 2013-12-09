BRIEF-Tetragon Financial Group declares dividend of u$0.1725 per share in respect of Q4 of 2016

* On 28 February 2017, board of directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of u.s. $0.1725 (17.25 cents) per share in respect of Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)