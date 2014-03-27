March 27 Beijing Capital Development Co Ltd

* Says aims for 25 percent rise in net profit in 2014 versus 20.3 percent fall in 2013, sees government tightening, falling margins as key risks

* Says 2013 net profit down 20.3 percent y/y at 1.29 billion yuan ($207.75 million)

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vyd97v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2094 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)