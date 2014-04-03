April 3 Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says to issue 500 million yuan ($80.57 million) corporate bond, with a maturity of five years

* Says face value of 100 yuan each, and at an issue price of 100 yuan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xus28v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2056 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)