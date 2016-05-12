May 12 Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development Co Ltd:

* Says it to pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 19

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 20 and the dividend will be paid on May 20

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3kKa9U

