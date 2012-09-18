HONG KONG, Sept 18 Beijing Development (Hong Kong) Ltd said it would buy a domestic garbage incineration-power generation firm for up to $535 million as it aims to broaden its source of income by expanding its business into renewable energy power generation.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Tuesday, the construction information networks and information technology services provider said it would buy the asset from a third party, China Green Energy Ltd, and the deal would be settled through the issue of shares and convertible bonds.

Beijing Development said Beijing Enterprises Holding Ltd would remain the controlling shareholder of the company after the deal.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)