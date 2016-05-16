May 16 Beijing Hualian Department Store :

* Says it to pay cash dividend of 0.640 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 18 for 2015

* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on May 19 and the dividend will be paid on May 19

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zdxQ

