(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Kane Wu

HONG KONG, Sept 26 (Basis Point) - Beijing Land Consolidation and Reserve Center is seeking a 6.5 billion yuan ($1 billion) five-year term loan for village renewal projects in Chaoyang district, banking sources said.

The centre is an administrative body for land reserves affairs of the Beijing Municipal Government, responsible for the consolidation, requisition, purchase, recovery, exchange and supply of land in Beijing, according to the website of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Land and Resources.

Sources said the centre is scheduled to complete renewal projects for 50 auctioned villages by year-end and is in need of cash to relocate villagers.

A source said the centre is seeking multiple loans in the market to fulfil the scheduled projects. "The lending is of political importance, so almost all the major Chinese banks in Beijing are involved," the source said.

The centre's official website shows that more than 160 pieces of land in Beijing have been successfully auctioned since the beginning of the year.

Sources said China Development Bank is the mandated lead arranger of the loan, but CDB declined to comment. The facility is offering a margin of 100 percent of the PBOC rate and a three-year grace period, sources said.

"To be honest, the margin is a bit low," a source said.

Prices for yuan loans have risen in the third quarter as banks are gradually reaching credit ceilings under tightened policies.

For example, Wanda Plaza Investment Co Ltd is offering a margin of 110 percent of the PBOC rate for its 640 million yuan four-year loan in Suzhou. Wuxi Seamless Oil Pipe Co Ltd, a subsidiary of New York Stock Exchange-listed WSP Holdings, offered 105 percent of the PBOC rate for its 3.5 billion yuan three-year loan in late August. ($1 = 6.389 Chinese Yuan) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)