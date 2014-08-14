Aug 14 Beijing Tongtech Co Ltd

* Says to acquire software firm beijing Hugeland Technologies for 420 million yuan (68.27 million US dollar) via cash, share issue

* Says to raise up to 140 million yuan to help fund the acquisition

* Says its shares to resume trading on Aug 15

