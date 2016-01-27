Jan 26 Beijing TRS Information Technology :

* Says sees net profit for 2015 to increase 15 percent to 25 percent, or to be 110.3 million yuan to 139.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2014 was 95.9 million yuan

* Says the increased income is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: 188.pe/9ske

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)