Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 26 Beijing TRS Information Technology :
* Says sees net profit for 2015 to increase 15 percent to 25 percent, or to be 110.3 million yuan to 139.1 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2014 was 95.9 million yuan
* Says the increased income is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: 188.pe/9ske
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order