May 27 Beijing VRV Software :

* Says individual shareholder Lin Hao to sell up to 51,342,963 shares (up to 10 percent stake) of it in 6 months

* Says Lin Hao holds 247,950,000 shares (48.3 percent stake) of it now

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zKVe

