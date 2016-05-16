Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 16 Beijing Xinwei Telecom Technology Group Co., Ltd.:
* Says it has signed strategic cooperation framework agreement with Hubei-based development and investment group on May 13
* Says the parties will jointly cooperation in set up of aerospace & ship power industrial fund and construction of ship power science and technology park etc.
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3mQ0S5
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)