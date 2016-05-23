Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 23 Beijing Xinwei Telecom Technology Group Co., Ltd.:
* Says it completed the establishment of a Hong Kong-based wholly owned unit, namely Xinwei (Hong Kong) Investment Management Co., Limited
* Says the unit is capitalized at HK$10,000
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FNvyq1qd
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)