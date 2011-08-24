SHANGHAI Aug 24 Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd plans to return to the mainland stock market via an initial public offering next year, the China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a company official.

"We will return to the A-share market next year. We are preparing for it at the moment," Beijing Airport business director Kong Yue was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Beijing Airport chairman Dong Zhiyi told Reuters earlier this year that the company was considering a listing in China, without giving a timetable.

Last year, Beijing Airport recorded the world's second-highest annual passenger throughput of 73.95 million.

