SHANGHAI Aug 24 Beijing Capital International
Airport Co Ltd plans to return to the mainland stock
market via an initial public offering next year, the China
Securities Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a company
official.
"We will return to the A-share market next year. We are
preparing for it at the moment," Beijing Airport business
director Kong Yue was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
Beijing Airport chairman Dong Zhiyi told Reuters earlier
this year that the company was considering a listing in China,
without giving a timetable.
Last year, Beijing Airport recorded the world's
second-highest annual passenger throughput of 73.95 million.
(Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)