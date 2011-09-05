(The following report is provided by Thomson Reuters loans reporting group Basis Point)

* Beijing Benz seeks three loans simultaneously

* Major shareholder BAIC finalising second loan in a month

* Lenders find margins on both companies' loans tight

By Kane Wu

HONG KONG, Sept 5 (Reuters Basis Point) - Mainland-based automaker Beijing Benz Automotive Co Ltd is currently seeking three separate five-year loans totalling Rmb12.8bn while its major shareholder Beijing Automotive Industry Holdings Co (BAIC) is finalising its second loan within a month, banking sources told Thomson Reuters Basis Point.

Beijing Benz's first loan is a roughly Rmb5bn financing led by Agricultural Bank of China for a new production line.

The second is a Rmb4.8-5bn loan led by Bank of Communications for a new engine plant. And proceeds from the third, a Rmb2.8bn loan arranged by China Citic Bank, are also for this new engine plant.

The second and third loans are both offering a margin of 100% of the PBOC rate which some market players deem tight.

"The margin is a bit low and we are negotiating with the company to see if we could increase it or charge more commitment fees," a source said.

"The company hopes to sign all three deals by November," another source added. "But we haven't got any positive feedback from the market yet."

NEW ENGINE PLANT

Construction on Beijing Benz's new engine plant began in July. Major shareholders are investing roughly Rmb20bn into the new plant which is located in Yizhuang Economic Development Zone, Beijing.

The new plant, slated to be operational in June 2013, will produce three types of engines for Benz and Daimler automobiles. Beijing Benz is a joint venture of BAIC, Daimler AG and Daimler Northeast Asia.

Beijing Benz and Daimler AG signed the Beijing Benz Engine Plant, R&D Center and New Projects Investments Framework on June 28. Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao and German Prime Minister Angela Merkel were present at the signing ceremony, which took place at the Prime Minister's office in Berlin.

BAIC and Daimler Northeast Asia issued a statement on July 28, saying the two companies are consolidating their marketing and sales departments.

Beijing Benz is the domestic producer and retailer of Benz automobiles, while Mercedes-Benz China, a 100% Daimler AG subsidiary, imports the same models of automobiles and sell them in China market. The potential consolidation aims to eliminate internal competitions between the two companies and increase the proportion of domestically-manufactured Benz automobiles.

Beijing Benz is going to launch one domestic production line every year in the next five years, the company's board chairman Xu Heyi announced in July. GLK SUV, a high-end SUV model, will be the company's first domestically-manufactured model to enter the market at year-end, Xu said. Mercedes-Benz will then stop importing the same model from Germany.

Local media reported that the consolidation could finish as early as the end of 2011.

BAIC SEEKS RMB4BN LOAN FOR OWN PRODUCTION LINE

Meanwhile, BAIC is finalising a Rmb4.188bn five-year loan to finance its own brand production line, just weeks after closing a separate Rmb2.8bn financing, banking sources said.

Bank of China is the mandated lead arranger on the latest loan. Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of Communications, China Citic Bank, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank and Shenzhen Development Bank could be joining, a source said.

Similar to Beijing Benz loan, BAIC's facility is also offering a margin of 100% of the PBOC rate.

"The margin is too low and we are not sure if we can finalise the deal at all," a source said.

The Rmb2.8bn financing last month was provided by a seven-bank syndicate. Bank of Beijing and China Citic Bank are the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners. Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, Hua Xia Bank and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank are the other five lenders. (Editing by Chris Lewis)