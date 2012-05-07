HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 22 at 7:55 p.m. EST/FEB 23 0055 GMT
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
HONG KONG May 7 Beijing Enterprises Group has bought HK$663 million worth of shares in China Gas Holdings Ltd , raising its stake in the latter to 12.65 percent, according to a disclosure document from Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).
Beijing Enterprises Group bought 161.80 million shares of China Gas at HK$4.10 each on May 7, raising its holding to 554.52 million shares, SFC data showed.
The move came days after Beijing Enterprises, a Chinese state-owned conglomerate, snapped up a 5.4 percent stake for $126 million in China Gas from Oman Oil, boosting its stake to nearly 9 percent. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance
SYDNEY, Feb 23 The first attempt at an acquisition by Australia's South32 following its spinoff from BHP Billiton has raised competition concerns with regulators over control of the domestic coking coal market.