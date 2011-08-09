SHANGHAI Aug 9 Beijing Jangho Curtain Wall Co Ltd may raise up to 2.2 billion yuan ($342 million) from an initial public offering in Shanghai after setting a price range of 18.50-20 yuan per share.

The price range valued the curtain-wall maker at 34.26 to 37.04 times its 2010 earnings, the company said in a statement late on Monday.

Jangho Curtain Wall is offering up to 110 million shares.

The company said part of the proceeds would fund a photovoltaic curtain-wall project.

Final pricing is slated for Aug. 10. Ping An Securities is the sponsor for the offering. ($1 = 6.436 yuan) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Chris Lewis)