SHANGHAI Oct 11 The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will review the A-share initial public offering of Chinese retailer Beijing Jingkelong Group on Oct. 14, the CSRC said on its website late on Monday.

Beijing Jingkelong will issue up to 120 million shares to raise 896 million yuan ($141 million) for expansion in the Shanghai IPO.

Ping An Securities is the lead underwriter for the offering.

Beijing Jingkelong's Hong Kong-listed shares were up 4 percent at HK$6.45 a share in mid-morning trade on Tuesday. ($1 = 6.34 yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)