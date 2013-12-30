UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 30 Beijing Shunxin Agriculture Co Ltd
* Says expects 2013 net profit up 50-80 percent at 188.7-226.5 million yuan ($31.09-$37.32 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hyz65v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0686 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources