SHANGHAI Aug 29 Chinese photovoltaic equipment
maker Beijing Jingyuntong Technology is set to price its initial
public offering at 50 times its historic earnings, boosted by
demand from the country's push for solar energy.
The firm has set a price range of 40-42 yuan a share for the
Shanghai offering, putting it on track to raise up to 2.52
billion yuan ($395 million), nearly three times more than what
it had originally sought.
The range valued the company at 50.92-53.47 times its 2010
earnings, the company said.
Investors were likely buying in on the bright business
outlook for companies like Jingyuntong as China aims to
aggressively build up its photovoltaic capacity.
"China will definitely surpass Germany to be the world's
biggest market for photovoltaic," said Xiao Shijun, an analyst
with Guodu Securities in Beijing.
"There's huge demand on upstream infrastructure and
equipments, supply of which still lags demand," he said.
China will double its solar capacity to around 2 gigawatts
(GW) by the end of the year as the world's largest solar-panel
maker ramps up domestic installation, according to a report by
the Energy Research Institute, led by the National Development
and Reform Commission (NDRC).
The report also said China was expected to produce 90,000
tonnes of polysilicon this year, representing 80 percent of its
domestic demand.
Jingyuntong, which competes with Shenzhen-listed Zhejiang
Jinggong Science and Technology Co Ltd and Jiangsu
Huasheng Tianlong Photoelectric Co Ltd , plans to
sell up to 60 million shares in the IPO.
Jingyuntong had originally aimed to raise about 900 million
yuan to fund the first phase development of a silicon industrial
park in Beijing, according to its IPO prospectus.
($1 = 6.387 yuan)
(Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; editing by Kazunori Takada)