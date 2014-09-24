Sept 24 Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 250 million yuan (40.75 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on September 25

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1prXOuu; bit.ly/1rmYDKq

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1346 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)