April 8 Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit up 41.5 percent y/y at 721 million yuan ($116.06 million)

* Says unit in Hangzhou plans to invest 350 million yuan to expand and renovate production facility

* Says shares to resume trading on april 9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2123 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)