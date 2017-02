SHANGHAI, Sept 15 Beiqi Foton Motor plans to raise up to 5 billion yuan ($782 million) via a share placement to select investors, the company said late on Wednesday.

Beiqi Foton Motor's board of directors has approved the placement to issue up to 700 million shares to up to 10 investors, the Chinese commercial vehicle manufacturer said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange. ($1 = 6.396 yuan) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)