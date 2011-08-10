* Africa's developing infrastructure spikes demand for heavy
vehicles
* Japan's Toyota control's Kenyan vehicle market
By Beatrice Gachenge
NAIROBI, Aug 10 Chery Automobile is to become
the second Chinese vehicle maker to build an assembly plant in
Kenya, joining truck manufacturer Beiqi Foton Motors
in a move to tap east African demand and further strengthening
Chinese links with the continent.
"They (Chery) are discussing with the (Chinese) government
so that they can get some $50 million to invest in Kenya through
an assembly plant," said Justus Nguu, the director of Stantech
Motors, the Kenya franchise holder of Chery.
China has made big inroads in Africa, where it is seeking to
secure energy, minerals and food.
Chery Automobile, which started selling cars overseas in
2002, and is now China's biggest auto exporter, aims to set up
its plant next year after tasting the market by venturing into
Kenya in 2010 through a franchise.
The firm sold a modest 120 cars last year, but aims to
produce 1,000 units in 2013 at its plant which will serve Kenya,
east Africa's biggest economy, and other countries in the
region.
Chery Automobile, China's largest indigenous car maker, aims
to increase auto exports by over 30 percent this year to 120,000
vehicles. The firm targets developing nations in Southeast Asia,
Middle East, South America and Africa.
Chery operates 16 assembly plants overseas.
The Chinese will have to battle with Japanese vehicles which
have saturated the Kenyan car market. Toyota Motors
controls about 65 percent of the market, mainly through the
second-hand segment.
The truck business is dominated by established players CMC
Holdings and the Kenyan unit of General Motors .
General Motors East Africa, Associated Vehicle Assemblers
and Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers are the established players in
Kenya's motor vehicle assembly sector.
Analysts said proximity to growing markets was the key
driver for the firms planning to set up in Kenya.
"(The delay in) lead time for orders ... has made it
strategically important for auto manufacturers targeting Africa
to want a serious presence in Africa," said Hanningtone Gaya, an
independent regional vehicle analyst based in Nairobi.
China's truck maker, Shanghai-listed Beiqi Foton Motors
, a unit of Beijing Automotive Industry Holdings Co
(BAIC), plans to begin construction of its assembly plant in
Kenya this year, to help it nudge up sales on the continent.
The firm plans to double sales in Africa to 20,000 units by
2013 from last year by ramping up sales to economies that
require heavy commercial vehicles for use in the building of
their infrastructure projects, including roads, rails and ports.
"When you look at the international markets, we are still
young. Africa is a good market for us," Calvin Guo managing
director of the Kenyan subsidiary of Beiqi Foton Motors.
"In Africa ... Kenya has a very strategic position ... good
socio-economic base for us to open an assembly plant," said Guo.
