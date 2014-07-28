July 28 Guangxi Beisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 2.35 billion yuan ($379.86 million) via private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on July 29

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rKkuN3; bit.ly/1lLWaCV

