BRUSSELS, July 27 Belgian steel-wire
manufacturer Bekaert said it would make further cost
reductions on a global scale after its recurring operating
profit in the first half of 2012 fell by around two thirds.
The collapse in earnings comes after the implosion of the
solar panel market last year, which saw profitability for sawing
wire products wiped out by overcapacity.
The company, which already announced in February that it
would cut about 1,800 jobs in Belgium and China, said it was
seeking additional annual savings of 100 million euros ($123
million).
It said it would book the restructuring charges for the
savings in 2012 and the first half of 2013.
Bekaert made a recurring operating profit of 85 million
euros in the first half, down about two thirds compared to the
same period last year, but slightly above the 82 million euros
expected by six banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.
Bekaert shares have lost three-quarters of their value since
an early 2011 peak, and the company said it had booked a 114
million euros in non-recurring items due to restructuring
charges and asset impairments.
Bekaert, whose wire is also used to reinforce a quarter of
the world's tyres, said that the automotive sector also faced
slower demand, particularly in Europe.
($1 = 0.8130 euros)
(Reporting By Ethan Bilby, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)