BRUSSELS Nov 15 Belgian steel cable maker
Bekaert will issue two tranches of bonds worth in
total a minimum of 200 million euros ($272.7 million) to pay
down debt and refinance bonds maturing early next year.
The company, whose steel cable reinforces a quarter of the
world's tyres, aims to raise a minimum of 100 million euros with
each tranch, it said on Tuesday.
It will sell a five-year bond and an eight-year bond, both
listed in Luxembourg, in a public offering starting on Nov 17.
KBC Bank and BNP Paribas Fortis are joint bookrunner, while
ING acts as co-manager.
($1 = 0.734 Euros)
(Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by David Holmes)