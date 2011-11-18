BRUSSELS Nov 18 Belgian steel cable maker Bekaert closed its bond sale in one day after raising 400 million euros ($540.6 million) -- twice the minimum amount it had hoped to sell, it said late on Thursday.

The sale, which Bekaert had planned to run until Dec. 2, closed on Thursday after running for one working day.

Bekaert, whose steel cable reinforces a quarter of the world's tyres, plans to use the cash to pay down debt and refinance bonds maturing early next year.

It announced earlier this week that it would issue two tranches of bonds, a five-year bond and an eight-year bond, both listed in Luxembourg..

KBC Bank and BNP Paribas Fortis were joint bookrunner, while ING acted as co-manager.

($1 = 0.740 Euros) (Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by David Holmes)