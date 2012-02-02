* Cuts 600 jobs in Belgium, 1,250 in China

* Aims for further annual cost savings of 100 million euros

* Shares down 12 percent (Adds CEO and analyst comments, details from press conference)

BRUSSELS, Feb 2 Belgian steel cord manufacturer Bekaert plans to cut 1,850 jobs and look for an additional 100 million euros ($132 million) in annual savings due to the near collapse of the market for wire used to make solar panels.

Bekaert, which makes sawing wire used to cut silicon blocks into wafers for solar panels, said on Thursday overcapacity combined with an end to subsidies on solar energy in many countries had severely hit the market.

"It's a reaction to a market which has completely changed," said Bert De Graeve, chief executive of the company whose steel cables reinforce a quarter of the world's tyres.

The company will chop 600 jobs in Belgium and 1,250 in China.

De Graeve told a news conference that he could not yet give any details on how much the group would save by making the job cuts but that these cuts were separate from plans to reduce costs by 100 million euros per year.

He said the group, which had over 27,000 employees at the end of 2010, had no firm plans on how to achieve the savings but that they could involve further job losses.

Bekaert shares were down 12 percent at 1220 GMT on Thursday, having risen a third in value from the start of 2012 until Wednesday.

"The company said they were addressing issues which is good news, but underlying it means that the situation was worsening in the fourth quarter and it is still difficult at the beginning of the year," said analyst Bernard Hanssens, who has a "hold" recommendation on the stock. ($1 = 0.7577 euro) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Dan Lalor)