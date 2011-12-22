BRUSSELS Dec 22 Belgian steel cord and
wire manufacturer Bekaert said on Thursday it had
signed an agreement to restructure its joint venture operations
in Chile, Peru and Canada to become the principal shareholder
and so consolidate their results.
Bekaert said the transaction, expected to be completed in
the first quarter of 2012, would increase consolidated sales by
about 300 million euros per year and raise operating profit
(EBIT) in line with Bekaert's long-term profitability guidance.
The transaction would be executed through an exchange of
shares which will result in Inchalam increasing its shareholding
in Prodac to 72 percent from 40 percent and Bekaert raising its
stake in Inchalam to 52 percent.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)