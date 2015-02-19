(Adds analyst comment, share reaction)

BRUSSELS Feb 19 Belgian steel wire and cable maker Bekaert said on Thursday that a slowdown in the Chinese market for wire to reinforce tyres meant its 2014 operating profit had risen at a slower rate than expected.

The group, whose steel wire reinforces a quarter of the world's automotive tyres, said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was 171 million euros ($195 million) in 2014, below the 186 million average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts

Sales were largely in line with analyst expectations, while core profit was above consensus.

The group, which is set to give full results for 2014 on Feb. 27, said it released the numbers early because it found many analyst estimates too optimistic.

"Tyre cord activities in China did deteriorate towards year-end 2014 and impacted our annual results on some key performance criteria compared to the most recent analyst estimates," Bekaert said.

Shares in Bekaert fell as much as 7.2 percent in early trading on Thursday, with analysts saying the weakness in China could also hit 2015 results.

"Due to the persistent excess capacity in China, we expect the Q4 trend to persist in 2015," analysts at Petercam wrote in a note to clients.

Bekaert did not give an outlook for 2015 in Thursday's announcement.

In December, Chinese peer Shougang issued a profit warning, saying selling prices for steel cords fell in the second half of the year.

($1 = 0.8759 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Pravin Char)