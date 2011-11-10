* Sales fall by less than expected in Q3

* Sees challenging Q4 in key market China

* Says most markets to be hit by financial turbulence (Adds details from statement)

BRUSSELS, NOV 10 - Steel wire and coatings firm Bekaert warned of tough trading conditions in China, one of its key markets, due to competition and cost increases, although its third-quarter sales fell by less than expected due to a strong performance in Latin America.

Belgium-based Bekaert has invested significant resources in the Asia Pacific region where it employs more more than 10,000 of its 25,000-strong workforce to exploit high demand for its steel wires but is now facing stiff competition and said on Thursday sales there declined 24 percent against the same period last year.

It said challenging trading conditions continued in China, where an important market is for the supply of wire to cut silicon wafers for the electronics and solar power industries, and also predicted a growing impact from the global financial turbulence in most of its markets.

Growth in Latin America and automotive industry sales in Europe helped offset the Asia Pacific pressures to leave third-quarter sales down 6 percent at 816 million euros ($1.1 billion), which compared with 769 million euros expected in a Reuters poll. ($1=0.736 euros) (Reporting by Belgium newsroom, Editing by Greg Mahlich)