* Sales fall by less than expected in Q3

* Sees challenging Q4 in key market China

* Shares up 5.3 percent by 0930 GMT

By Ben Deighton

BRUSSELS, Nov 10 Steel cable maker Bekaert's (BEKB.BR) third-quarter sales declined less than expected after strong performances in Latin America and Europe partially offset declines in China, its former key growth market.

The company, whose steel cables reinforce a quarter of the world's tyres, said on Thursday sales growth in Latin America and increased car sales in Europe meant that consolidated sales fell by 6 percent rather than an expected decline of 11 percent. [ID:nL6E7M84GU]

Overall third-quarter sales fell to 816 million euros ($1.1 billion), compared with 769 million euros expected in a Reuters poll.

However sales fell 24 percent in the Asia Pacific region, where it employs more than 10,000 of its 25,000-strong workforce.

Bekaert said competition and cost pressures spelt tougher fourth quarter trading conditions in China, where it invested significant resources to capitalise on high demand for sawing wire used to cut silicon blocks into wafers for solar panels.

"All in all the third quarter sales were slightly above the company-compiled consensus numbers, so I expected some kind of relief today because the shares haven't performed exactly fantastically over the past week," said ING analyst Filip De Pauw.

However De Pauw, who has a Hold rating, said the outlook statement was "very cautious".

Bekaert's shares were up 5.3 percent by 0930 GMT, bouncing back from a decline of 3.6 percent when the stock market opened, and after a fall of 5.7 percent in the past week.

The company does not announce profits in the third quarter. (Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)