BRIEF-Customers Bancorp executes agreement to sell Bankmobile division to Flagship Community Bank
May 6 * Warren buffett says hesitant to invest in media companies, says hard to
predict which will do well in 10 years -- cnbc * Warren buffett says easier for him to predict that "ketchup," referring to
pending H.J Heinz Co. purchase, or Coca Cola Co -will do well
in 10 years * Warren buffett says jc penney faces a "very tough" road to recovery * Warren buffett says jc penney Alienated A Significant part of its customer
base, has "good management" in place to help it rebound * Warren buffett says does not have investment in jc penney, but is rooting for
company to recover * Warren buffett says concept of budget sequester was "designed to be stupid,"
and "we deserve a congress better than that"
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Wednesday:
MUMBAI, March 7 India's top e-commerce company Flipkart is holding talks with investors to raise up to $1 billion in one of its biggest funding rounds so far, a source familiar with developments said on Wednesday.