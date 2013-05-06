May 6 * Warren buffett says hesitant to invest in media companies, says hard to

predict which will do well in 10 years -- cnbc * Warren buffett says easier for him to predict that "ketchup," referring to

pending H.J Heinz Co. purchase, or Coca Cola Co -will do well

in 10 years * Warren buffett says jc penney faces a "very tough" road to recovery * Warren buffett says jc penney Alienated A Significant part of its customer

base, has "good management" in place to help it rebound * Warren buffett says does not have investment in jc penney, but is rooting for

company to recover * Warren buffett says concept of budget sequester was "designed to be stupid,"

and "we deserve a congress better than that"