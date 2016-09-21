(Adds quotes on banking sector, context)

KIEV, Sept 21 Belarus's central bank said on Wednesday that three banks were shown to be at risk of failing capital requirements by the first ever asset tests on the ex-Soviet state's nine largest lenders.

However, the banking system was broadly stable and the three banks "have provided the central bank with plans to guarantee adequate capital", it said, with the state promising to support state-owned Belagromprombank and Belinvestbank, and the third bank - a subsidiary of Russia's Alfa Bank - already having implemented a plan to tackle its potential shortfall.

The largest of the banks, Belarusbank, which accounts for 42 percent of the sector, had a capital adequacy ratio of 17.5 percent, comfortably over the 10.625 requirement, the central bank said in its report on the July tests on banks that together account for 92 percent of the sector.

The banking system as a whole achieved a ratio of 10.76 percent, the report said.

"Thus the main indicator of the stability of the banking sector in taking risks ... is at a sufficient level to successfully weather the possible impact of negative events," it said.