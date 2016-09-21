BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Dec-qtr consol profit up about 39 pct
* Dec-quarter consol net profit 9.72 billion rupees vs 7 billion rupees a year ago.
KIEV, Sept 21 Belarus's central bank said on Wednesday that three banks could fail to meet capital requirements after it conducted the first ever stress tests on the ex-Soviet state's nine largest lenders.
Lenders Belagromprombank, Belinvestbank and a subsidiary of Russia's Alfa-bank could be at risk, the central bank said.
"These banks have provided the central bank with plans to guarantee adequate capital," it said.
"These banks have provided the central bank with plans to guarantee adequate capital," it said.
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Twenty billion euros earmarked by the Italian government will be enough to help recapitalise other weak banks after Monte dei Paschi di Siena , the Bank of Italy governor said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.