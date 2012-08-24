MOSCOW Aug 24 Belarus' central bank raised the reserve requirement on local banks' foreign currency borrowings to 12 percent from 10 percent on Friday, utilizing the tool to tighten a grip on inflation, it said in a statement.

Belarus aims to keep inflation within 22 percent this year after consumer prices rose by more than 100 percent in 2011 following a rapid devaluation of its rouble and depletion of gold forex reserves.

A hike in the reserve requirement level comes at a time when the central bank is gradually bringing its main interest rate down after a series of emergency hikes to quell last year's crisis.

The bank last cut the refinancing rate to 30.5 percent in early August. That compares with a peak of 45 percent last year. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Patrick Graham)