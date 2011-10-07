* Date of tender unclear
MINSK Oct 7 Belarus President Alexander
Lukashenko said on Friday he was prepared to put potash miner
Belaruskali up for international tender, and that he valued the
firm at a minimum of $30 billion.
Belarus has long been under pressure to sell Belaruskali,
which is among the world's top four producers of the fertiliser
ingredient, as it tries to recover from financial crisis.
Lukashenko said Belarus would sell a minority stake at the
tender but did not say when.
"Indians, the Chinese, two Western companies and Russians
want to buy Belaruskali today," he told a briefing.
"If nobody buys it at this price ($30 billion), we will not
be concerned. We will never give up control over it."
Belarus has been talking about Belaruskali privatisation for
more than a year but has yet to take any practical steps towards
it, such as carrying out road shows or permitting due diligence
checks.
The former Soviet republic urgently needs to raise several
billion dollars to plug its current account gap, a result of
generous government spending in the run-up to the December 2010
presidential election.
Lukashenko secured a fourth term in office in the vote but
opposition and Western observers criticised it as fraudulent,
prompting the West to introduce diplomatic and economic
sanctions against Minsk.
