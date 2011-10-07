* Date of tender unclear

MINSK Oct 7 Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday he was prepared to put potash miner Belaruskali up for international tender, and that he valued the firm at a minimum of $30 billion.

Belarus has long been under pressure to sell Belaruskali, which is among the world's top four producers of the fertiliser ingredient, as it tries to recover from financial crisis.

Lukashenko said Belarus would sell a minority stake at the tender but did not say when.

"Indians, the Chinese, two Western companies and Russians want to buy Belaruskali today," he told a briefing.

"If nobody buys it at this price ($30 billion), we will not be concerned. We will never give up control over it."

Belarus has been talking about Belaruskali privatisation for more than a year but has yet to take any practical steps towards it, such as carrying out road shows or permitting due diligence checks.

The former Soviet republic urgently needs to raise several billion dollars to plug its current account gap, a result of generous government spending in the run-up to the December 2010 presidential election.

Lukashenko secured a fourth term in office in the vote but opposition and Western observers criticised it as fraudulent, prompting the West to introduce diplomatic and economic sanctions against Minsk. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing By John Bowker and Olzhas Auyezov)