MINSK Nov 16 Belarus is ready to discuss the sale of 10-15 percent of potash producer Belaruskali to a suitable investor and has received expressions of interest from India, First Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Semashko said on Friday.

"There are interested parties. There has been interest from India," Semashko said. "We are saying that if there is a suitable investor we would be prepared to discuss the sale of 10-15 percent."

Belaruskali, which has long been coveted by Russia's Uralkali, is one of the major global producers of potash and a key foreign currency earner for the former Soviet republic.