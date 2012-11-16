MINSK Nov 16 Belarus is ready to discuss the
sale of 10-15 percent of potash producer Belaruskali to a
suitable investor and has received expressions of interest from
India, First Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Semashko said on
Friday.
"There are interested parties. There has been interest from
India," Semashko said. "We are saying that if there is a
suitable investor we would be prepared to discuss the sale of
10-15 percent."
Belaruskali, which has long been coveted by Russia's
Uralkali, is one of the major global producers of
potash and a key foreign currency earner for the former Soviet
republic.