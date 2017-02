MINSK Oct 7 Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday he is prepared to put potash miner Belaruskali up for international tender, and that he valued the firm at a minimum of $30 billion.

Belarus has long been under pressure to sell Belaruskali -- among the top four producers of the fertiliser ingredient in the world -- as it tries to recover from a financial crisis.

Lukashenko said Belarus will sell a minority stake at the tender. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing By John Bowker; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)