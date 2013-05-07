(Adds quote, background)
MINSK May 7 Belarus's central bank cut its main
policy rate, the refinancing rate, to 25 percent from 27 percent
on Tuesday, it said in a statement, citing easing inflation.
The bank, which had previously cut the rate by 150 basis
points on April 17, said Belarus's trade surplus supported the
exchange rate and rouble deposits were growing steadily.
The former Soviet republic's government expects inflation to
slow down to below 1 percent month-on-month from 1.1 percent in
March.
Inflation in year-on-year terms - 22.2 percent in March -
and interest rates remain elevated in Belarus, which devalued
its rouble by 65 percent in a balance-of-payments crisis in
2011. The refinancing rate then peaked at 45 percent.
The International Monetary Fund has warned Belarus against
cutting rates too soon, saying inflation could speed up again
and require a rate hike.
