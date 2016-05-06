(Adds details, background)

By Andrei Makhovsky

MINSK May 6 The Belarussian central bank is in no hurry to cut its key interest rate again as this could trigger an outflow of funds from the banking system, Governor Pavel Kallaur said on Friday, having cut the rate to 22 percent earlier this week.

However, the bank is considering recapitalising some domestic banks as stress tests had shown a possible increase in non-performing loans, Kallaur said, while adding that the level of such loans was still manageable.

The bank's priority, he said, was restoring trust in the local rouble currency, the value of which fell 30 percent last year, dragged down by harsh economic conditions in Russia.

Kallaur wants to increase Belarussian forex reserves to $10 billion, which includes a $300 million increase this year.

"A more intensive reduction of interest rates, in our opinion, could trigger an outflow of funds from the banking system," Kallaur said at a press conference.

Belarus has suffered the knock-on effects of a recession in its giant neighbour Russia, caused by a slump in global oil prices and sanctions over the Ukraine conflict. It will host an International Monetary Fund mission in June to continue negotiations for a $3 billion loan requested by Minsk.

As part of the negotiations, Kallaur said Belarus was prepared to increase utility tariffs for households to 50 percent of the cost of production, saying the issue had previously delayed talks with the IMF.

"The Fund is weighing our actions thus far," said Kallaur. "The objective of cooperation with the IMF is to minimise risks to the country," he said. "How can we be satisfied with a situation where our country has been put in a group of countries seen most at risk?"

Deputy Governor Taras Nadolny, speaking at the same event, said the bank will discuss the possibility of reducing a requirement for exporters to sell a proportion of foreign currency to 20 percent from 30 percent in the next two weeks.

The World Bank has forecast a much deeper recession in Belarus this year than it had previously expected, saying the country's gross domestic product would shrink 3 percent in 2016 after a 4 percent contraction last year. (Writing by Matthias Williams)