BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
MINSK May 6 Belarussian Central Bank Governor Pavel Kallaur said on Friday his strategic aim was to restore confidence in the Belarussian rouble.
The local rouble lost 30 percent of its value against the dollar last year, dragged down by harsh economic conditions in neighbouring Russia. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Gareth Jones)
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.