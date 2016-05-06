BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
MINSK May 6 The Belarussian central bank is continuing to hold talks with the International Monetary Fund, Deputy Governor Dmitrii Kalechits said at a news conference on Friday.
An IMF mission is set to visit Minsk in June in connection with a new $3 billion loan that Belarus has requested. The former Soviet republic needs help in servicing its foreign debt amid an economic downturn brought about by a protracted recession in neighbouring Russia, a major export market.
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.