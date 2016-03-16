MINSK, March 16 A Belarussian central bank
official said on Wednesday he saw room to cut the refinancing
rate and that he expected inflation to slow down after a surge
in the first two months of this year.
Belarus' refinancing rate, last revised in January 2015,
currently stands at 25 percent. The central bank will meet to
discuss the rate in March.
Inflation, stoked mainly by communal services tariffs, grew
by 4.8 percent in January-February. The government and central
bank forecast annual inflation of 12 percent this year.
The central bank may also cut to 20 percent from 30 percent
the share of mandatory sales of foreign currency earnings by
local companies by the end of this year, First Deputy Central
Bank Governor Taras Nadolny told reporters.
