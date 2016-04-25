MINSK, April 25 The central bank of Belarus said on Monday it was cutting its key refinancing rate by 2 percentage points to 22 percent, effective from May 1.

Consumer prices in the ex-Soviet nation grew by 0.8 percent in March compared to the previous month. Inflation measured 12.8 percent in March in year-on-year terms and is expected to fall in the next few months, the bank said.

(Reporting by Andrey Makhovsky; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)