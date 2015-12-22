MINSK Dec 22 Belarus's central bank will keep interventions on the forex market to a minimum next year in order to avoid excessive strengthening of the national rouble currency, it said on Tuesday.

"The National Bank will reserve the right to curb the strengthening of the Belarussian rouble by purchases of foreign currency," the bank said in its monetary and credit policy guidelines for next year.

The central bank hopes to grow its reserves by $300 million in 2016, it said. The country's gold and foreign exchange reserves have dropped by $400 million to $4.6 billion this year.

In the first half of this year the central bank gave up efforts to keep the rate of the rouble steady and liberalised the forex market. The rouble has depreciated by almost 30 percent since the beginning of 2015. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing bby Dmitry Solovyov; Ediitng by Jack Stubbs)