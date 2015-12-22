MINSK Dec 22 Belarus's central bank will keep
interventions on the forex market to a minimum next year in
order to avoid excessive strengthening of the national rouble
currency, it said on Tuesday.
"The National Bank will reserve the right to curb the
strengthening of the Belarussian rouble by purchases of foreign
currency," the bank said in its monetary and credit policy
guidelines for next year.
The central bank hopes to grow its reserves by $300 million
in 2016, it said. The country's gold and foreign exchange
reserves have dropped by $400 million to $4.6 billion this year.
In the first half of this year the central bank gave up
efforts to keep the rate of the rouble steady and liberalised
the forex market. The rouble has depreciated by almost 30
percent since the beginning of 2015.
(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing bby Dmitry Solovyov;
Ediitng by Jack Stubbs)